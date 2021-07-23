Fewer storms as we press through the weekend, Hot and steamy afternoons

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered downpours returned to the Gulf Coast Friday. Warm and steamy weather lies ahead along with a drop in the rain chance.

Isolated downpours will continue to move south through the evening with most of the rain winding down after 9 PM. Scattered clouds will clear out with many Gulf Coast communities becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the north.

Another round of showers and storms will fire up after 11 AM Saturday. Locally heavy rain will be possible along with a good bit of thunder and lightning. Temperatures will warm quickly through the day with many locations reaching the lower and middle 90s.

Even drier air will move in for Sunday dropping rain chance further. The trend will be for increasing rain chances through next week as moisture levels rise.