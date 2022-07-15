MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Locally heavy downpours sticking around Friday will look to subside as we move ahead into the evening with lower rain chances on tap for the weekend.

A few downpours will develop through the evening. Most of the activity will wind down as we move past sunset. A partly cloudy sky will continue through the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s.

A coastal shower will be possible first thing Saturday morning. As slightly drier air aloft moves in from the north, we will likely see a lower coverage of showers and storms. The best chances, around 40%, will hover along and south of I-10. Far fewer storms will develop inland with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The pattern will continue into Sunday.

The Gulf Coast will transition to a typical summertime pattern next week with temperatures running close to seasonal norms. Morning lows will hover in the middle 70s with highs in the lower 90s. Isolated storms will develop during the afternoon hours.

The weather is not looking too bad for the anglers attending the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo this weekend. A few storms will be possible over the Gulf waters, but the coverage will be far less than recent days. High temperatures will hover in the 80s with seas running around 1-2 feet.