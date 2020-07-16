Fewer Storm and More Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pattern change is on the way for the next few days.

Drier air from the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will begin settling in across the Gulf Coast the next couple of days. This will lead to a drop in rain chances. There will be showers and thunderstorms to go around today, just not as many compared to yesterday with a little less than half the area finding a shower or storm by this evening. This will include the chance for a few morning showers and storms near the coast. Like recent days any storm that develops will capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and downpours.

Today stars mild and will warm quickly. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for many locations. With plenty of humidity, it will feel much hotter. Be prepared for the heat if rain doesn’t find you. Even less rain will come Friday as the chance of rain drops to 20%.

Rain chances will rise again next week as we add more moisture into the region. Temperatures will run close to average with morning lows in the lower and middle 70s and highs in the lower and middle 90s.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way for the next 5 days.