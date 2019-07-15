Fewer showers with more heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf coast I hope that you’ve had a good start to the week. Weather wise we are getting back to normal. Barry is now a post-tropical cyclone and will become a remnant low as it continues north.

The one way we are still feeling the influence of Barry is by the risk of rip currents. It remains high for now, but by tomorrow the risk will begin to go down. Elsewhere in the tropics, everything is nice and quiet!

For this evening there will be a few passing showers around so keep the umbrella handy early on, but by the overnight, our skies will be dry. It will be a mild night with lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow in a word will be, well, normal. Highs will be in the lower 90s and there will be a one in 5 chance that a shower or thunderstorm finds you with the best chance being in the afternoon. Our weather won’t see too many changes the rest of the week, but we’ll see a few more thunderstorms by the weekend.