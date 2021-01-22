Fewer showers for the weekend, More rain on tap for next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a gloomy and damp Friday on the Gulf Coast. The weekend is looking drier, but more rain is possible next week.

Cloudy skies will continue through the rest of the evening and into the night. A stray shower will be possible, but measurable rain is unlikely. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A frontal boundary will slip into the northern Gulf of Mexico and be the focus for showers this weekend.

For Saturday, some clearing will occur across inland Alabama, but areas closer to the coast will likely stay cloudy. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon hours along coastal communities. Highs will hold in the lower 60s. The front will lift north Sunday leading to continued cloudiness and warmer south winds. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Several more rounds of rain will be possible next week. On Monday, a cold front will bring a round of showers and storms. Another batch of rain will arrive Wednesday. After that, the pattern will finally break with more sunshine coming for the back half of the week.