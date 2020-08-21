Fewer showers and storms Friday, Tropics could impact forecast next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A mostly cloudy sky will stick around through the evening. A few scattered shower and storms will be possible early on with rain chances dropping slowly overnight. Temperatures will stay mild running in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers and storms will develop offshore Friday morning. We will include the chance of mainly coastal rain overnight through sunrise Friday.

Overall rain chances will be on a downward trend over the next few days. Scattered storms will stick around Friday with very few storms around for Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Rain chances next week will depend on the eventual tracks of two tropical systems.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Thirteen is sitting east of the Lesser Antilles racing to the west-northwest. This system is forecast to become a named storm. The current NHC track keeps the system moving west through the weekend north of the Greater Antilles. There is a chance that the storm will reach the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected to slow down as it approaches the western Caribbean. This storm will likely strengthen into a named storm by Friday. A northerly and northwesterly movement is likely through the weekend. Folks living along the Central and Western Gulf Coast should pay close attention to this system.