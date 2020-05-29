Fewer showers ahead for the Gulf Coast, Warmer temperatures through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening. We are set up for a warmer and drier weather pattern for the weekend and early next week.

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the early evening. Rain chances will come to an under after sunset. Skies will stay partly cloudy through the overnight hours with light breezes out of the west and southwest. Overnight temperatures will range from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s at the coast.

Drier ai aloft will begin moving into the region this weekend. This will lead to lower rain chances for Saturday. Highs will soar into the upper 80s with a few lower 90s inland. A few showers and storms will pop up. We will leave rain out of the forecast for Sunday and Monday with some drier air settling in. Mornings will be comfortable in the middle 60s. Highs will climb into the lower 90s. Small rain chances will be possible beginning Tuesday.