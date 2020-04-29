Few Thunderstorms Today then Clearing Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today’s forecast headlines include a few thunderstorms today, beautiful tomorrow, then a warm and sunny weekend.

The risk for severe weather compared to earlier today has decreased quite a bit. The risk for any severe storms west of I-65 has come to an end, but east in the far eastern half of our area, a strong to marginally severe storm with strong winds can’t be ruled out completely. For most today it will be more times of passing showers and mild temperatures. Past sundown all the rain moves away.

The weather pattern will quickly quiet down. Lower humidity and lots of sunshine will stick around through the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Temperatures will begin climbing through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.