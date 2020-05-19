Few Strong Storms Possible Later Today and Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include daytime showers continuing, a warming trend that begins tomorrow, and tracking Arthur.

Arthur continues to turn away from the US East Coast. It’s expected to become a subtropical storm later today as it moves east. It will eventually turn southeast as it’s circulation will start to fade away. It poses no threat to land and the rest of the tropics are quiet.

For our weather, it will be a dry start to the day, but the rain chances will pick back up again for the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will rise to 30% with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Passing showers and few storms will linger into Tuesday evening and night. A few thunderstorms today could be strong and a severe storm in the southwestern half our area can’t be ruled out.

The weather pattern will stay somewhat unsettled with a daily chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s by Friday and the weekend. This weekend brings slightly lower rain chances and weather that will resemble summer. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and each day will bring a slight 20% rain chance for daytime pop-ups.