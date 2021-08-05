Few Storms with Normal Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Some drier air aloft will stick around today limiting of chances for afternoon showers and storms. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible after noon. The best chances for wet weather will be in Northwest Florida. Highs will stay seasonably warm in the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Higher moisture will return for tomorrow and the weekend as we transition to our normal summertime pattern. Highs will stay near average topping off in the lower 90s with wake-up temperatures in the lower 70s. This pattern of dry mornings and stormy afternoons will continue through next week.

In the tropics we are tracking two disturbances in the eastern Atlantic, one with a low chance for developing while the disturbance coming off of the African Continent has a medium chance. We’ll continue to watch, but none currently pose a foreseeable US threat.