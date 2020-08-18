Few Storms Today & Tomorrow, More to End the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Seasonably warm temperatures will continue today. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s. A sea breeze will keep the coastal communities a few degrees cooler. A few pop-up style showers and storms will be possible after 11 AM. Rain chances will be a little higher along and east of I-65 today.

Moisture will climb through the end of the week leading to higher rain chances. The rain chances will approach 50% by Thursday. With more clouds and more rain, temperatures will run a few degrees cooler. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

TROPICS: We are tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. Invest 97L located near the Leeward and Windward Islands is expected to track east into the Caribbean Sea. Some development of this system is possible over the next 2-5 days. Invest 98L located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high likelihood of becoming a tropical system. This will take a few days to reach the Lesser Antilles.