Few Storms and Plenty of Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Today begins quietly and even somewhat comfortable. Temperatures will warm up quickly though thanks to plenty of sunshine. Most will top out in the mid-90s with it being a few degrees cooler at the beach. With plenty of dry air in place, the chance for rain is low. It’s only a 10% chance a shower or pop-up thunderstorm finds you. The best chance of rain will come this afternoon and early evening.

We won’t see many changes to our weather over the next couple of days. By the end of the week into the weekend, we’ll begin to see a bit more moisture work its way back in across the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will run at or just a little below normal, anywhere from 20-30% each day. Highs will remain in the low to mid-90s.

Tropics: Isaias is moving north through the mid-Atlantic and will move through the northeast today as a tropical storm. If will finally fade when it moves north into Canada tomorrow.

Elsewhere the disturbance in the west-central Atlantic we have been watching now only has a low chance of developing. It won’t come anywhere close to the Gulf.