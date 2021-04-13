Few Showers Today with Downpours Tomorrow
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. We are entering a bit of an unsettled pattern.
Today begins cool with a few pockets of patchy fog. We’ll see highs around 80 with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The best chance for rain today will mainly be west of Mobile Bay, but isolated showers will be possible across the area.
We’ll keep a chance for showers tonight as lows only fall to the mid and upper 50s. Most of the News 5 area will find wet weather tomorrow. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible from Baldwin County westward. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s. Several inches of rain will be possible in the southwestern half of our area.
Rain chances will run a bit lower for the end of the week, but scattered storms will remain in the forecast with highs in the low to mid-70s.