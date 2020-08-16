Few Showers, Plenty of Heat

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning! We’re going from plenty of rain with some heat to a few storms and plenty of heat. Today begins with a few showers with the best chance of rain near the coast. By the afternoon the rain chance will only be 10% as we warm up fast under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid-90s but it will feel even hotter.

We’ll cool steadily this evening and will bottom out in the mid-70s for overnight lows under a mostly clear sky.

As we begin the work-week each day brings a fairly typical amount of summer showers and pop up storms as highs continue to reach the low and mid-90s. Into mid-week, it’s a little less heat and a little more rain.

In the tropics, Kyle is now post-tropical as it continues to race away to the east. Josephine has weakened and is now a depression. It will turn more northerly towards Bermuda in the next couple of days and may completely fade away. Neither of these poses a threat to the US.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching two disturbances. One is in the central Atlantic and will head towards the Caribbean in the next 5 days. The second disturbance just came off the African Continent. This will continue moving west into the Central Atlantic. Both right now have a low chance of developing, but we’ll continue to watch as they move west.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories