Few Showers, Plenty of Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning! We’re going from plenty of rain with some heat to a few storms and plenty of heat. Today begins with a few showers with the best chance of rain near the coast. By the afternoon the rain chance will only be 10% as we warm up fast under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid-90s but it will feel even hotter.

We’ll cool steadily this evening and will bottom out in the mid-70s for overnight lows under a mostly clear sky.

As we begin the work-week each day brings a fairly typical amount of summer showers and pop up storms as highs continue to reach the low and mid-90s. Into mid-week, it’s a little less heat and a little more rain.

In the tropics, Kyle is now post-tropical as it continues to race away to the east. Josephine has weakened and is now a depression. It will turn more northerly towards Bermuda in the next couple of days and may completely fade away. Neither of these poses a threat to the US.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching two disturbances. One is in the central Atlantic and will head towards the Caribbean in the next 5 days. The second disturbance just came off the African Continent. This will continue moving west into the Central Atlantic. Both right now have a low chance of developing, but we’ll continue to watch as they move west.