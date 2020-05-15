Few Showers, Breezy, and Seasonable Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday. Today’s headlines include a few showers, more warmth, and tracking the tropics.

Let’s start in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center continue to monitor an area of low pressure north of Cuba that will move towards the Bahama’s this weekend. This system has a high chance of becoming a pre-season tropical cyclone.

Models continue to indicate the area of low pressure will enter an environment where conditions will be favorable for some tropical or subtropical development. The system will then move north and away from the Bahamas paralleling the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. The disturbance will eventually move to the northwest. If the system develops into a tropical storm or subtropical storm, it would be given the name Arthur. This will not pose a threat to our area.

Moving back closer to home our weather will continue to follow a similar theme. However, we will see a small bump in rain chances this afternoon, especially to those west of I-65. During the early half of the day, it will be mild and early on, be on the lookout for fog if you have to be out and about. Daytime highs today will reach the lower and middle 80s and it will be another breezy day with south winds.

Small rain chances will linger through the weekend as warmer temperatures build in as highs reach the middle and upper 80s. By Monday, a weak area of low pressure will see another slight bump in rain chances, but it still looks to be less than 50%. This will be our next best chance for rain before we look at a mostly dry and mostly seasonable stretch through most of next week.