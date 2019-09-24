Feeling warmer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello everyone, it’s going to be another warm day across the Gulf Coast.

The first half of the day will be dry and quiet, but you’ll notice it being a touch warmer. The bit warmer trend continues. Highs today will reach the lower and middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Thanks to the influence of a cold front to our north, we may see a few showers, but that chance is only 20%. That front won’t make it far enough south to reinforce any cool air.

By tonight, any rain that would be out there will have already faded away. This will lead to a clear night with lows in the lower 70s.

The front will still be to our north tomorrow and this will help squeeze out a few showers again tomorrow, like today though, that chance is only 20%. For most, it’s highs near 93 under partly cloudy skies.

For the rest of the work-week into the weekend we won’t see many changes. Each day will bring highs from 92-95, rain chances will only be 10-20%, and morning lows will be in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

It’s the first week of fall, but since we’re still in September, this is normally when the tropics are most active. That’s the case as there are three named storms.

Tropical Storm Jerry is inching slowly north toward Bermuda. The island nation could see some high wind and waves in the next 48 hours. Jerry is expected to turn east and meander in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Karen has been struggling. The system is under the influence of dry air and northwesterly wind shear. The depression will slowly drift north bringing rain to Puerto Rico Tuesday and Wednesday. Karen is forecast to become a tropical storm as it moves north. At this time, there is no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo sitting south of the Cabo Verde Islands will continue moving west-northwest into the Central Atlantic. The storms is forecast to become the next hurricane of the season, but long-term models take the storm north and keep it away from land.