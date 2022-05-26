MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has ended for the Gulf Coast. The region can look forward to some very comfortable conditions over the next few days into the holiday weekend.

A cold front will slowly push from west to east across the region Thursday evening. A few showers may try to develop early on, but significant storms are not expected. Skies will clear out for the region tonight into Friday morning. With lower humidity, morning lows will run noticeably cooler. Lows will range from the lower 60s in Mississippi to the upper 60s in Northwest Florida.

Get set for a nice and much-needed streak of sunshine! Highs will easily climb into the middle 80s Friday. Winds with remain steady out of the west. The Memorial Day weekend is looking warm and dry. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by Sunday, but mornings will remain comfortable.

A slow warming trend will continue next week with highs getting to 90 by Wednesday.

The threat of rip currents at the coast will remain high through Friday. That threat will subside through the weekend with green and yellow flags flying by Sunday.