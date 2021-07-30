FEELING THE HEAT: Heat Warnings continue into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another day of oppressive heat lies ahead for the Gulf Coast as we move into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain incredibly warm through the evening with only a few showers. Most of the region will remain dry. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 10 AM Saturday for all our Northwest Florida Counties, all our Mississippi Counties, and Mobile, Baldwin, and Washington Counties in Alabama. This warning will remain in effect through late Saturday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 10 AM Saturday morning for Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia Counties in Alabama and continue into Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be another scorcher. Morning lows will start off in the middle and upper 70s. A few clouds will build into the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible with the best chances favoring coastal locations. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 90s with heat indices climbing the 109-114°. This is dangerous heat, so please be careful.

Sunday will be another hot day, but rain chances will rise. Expect a much better coverage of afternoon and evening storms. Highs will cool closer to normal next week with a more unsettled weather pattern Monday through Wednesday. Models are hinting at some drier conditions by the end of next week.