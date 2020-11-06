Feeling More Like Spring; Keeping an Eye on Eta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Today’s headlines include a bit more humidity, a bit more warmth, and keeping an eye on Eta.

Increasing moisture will lead to more clouds and it will feel warmer than previous days, especially through the morning. Even with higher moisture the rain chance, at least today, stays less than 10%. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the northeast. Moisture levels will rise tonight and into Saturday. Clouds will continue with some occasional showers.

Highs will climb closer to 80 by Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. Rain chances will begin to pick up by the middle of next week as moisture from what will likely be Tropical Storm Eta moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The extent of Eta’s impact to our part of the Gulf Coast are still up in the air. That should come into better focus in the coming days.