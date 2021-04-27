Feeling more humid over the next few days, Storms moving in by Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quiet and seasonable weather persists on the Gulf Coast. The pattern looks to remain tranquil until the end of the week.

A southerly wind will remain light through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few clouds will stick around through the evening. With some high moisture around, it is likely that areas of patchy dense fog will develop through the night. Expect that around for your morning commute. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be another warm day. Afternoon highs will rebound into the lower and middle 80s. A few clouds are expected to dot the sky through the afternoon. Winds will stay light and out of the southeast.

The pattern will become active Friday as a cold front enters the region. Rain chances will rise in the form of scattered showers and storms. Spotty rain could linger into the weekend. Temperatures will run a little cooler.