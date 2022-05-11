MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quiet weather persists on the Gulf Coast. Shower and storms chances make a return starting Thursday.

High pressure remains in control through the evening and into the night. Winds will stay light and likely go calm after midnight. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out, but the coverage should remain limited. Overnight lows will remain just above seasonal norms with most of the region waking up to lower and middle 60s.

A weak system will slide in from the northeast tomorrow. This will lead to higher humidity and a few pop-up showers and storms. The best chances will come after 1 PM. Highs will remain steamy topping off next 90.

Rain chances will pick up for the weekend, mainly in the form of spotty showers and storms. Highs will remain warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s.