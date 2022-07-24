MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

We are steering clear of any coastal showers this morning. Temperatures started mild and seasonable in the mid-to upper-70’s. Throughout the day, temperature will increase into the low- to mid-90’s with partly cloudy skies developing and a few scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-70’s with just a few clouds overnight.

We have a normal summertime pattern throughout the next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon with rain chances ranging between 30 and 50 percent, and highs will stay warm in the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the viewing area. The next few days will bring a low risk of rip currents, but still make sure to use caution if you plan to be on the Gulf beaches and to check radar for any possible storms!

Have a great day!