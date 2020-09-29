Feeling Like Fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will start off mostly cloudy, but skies will become sunny by the afternoon. The cooler air mass will settle in with brisk winds out of the northwest. A stray light shower or two will be possible in the morning hours. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 70s, all dependent on when the clouds clear. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight. You may need light jackets by mid-week. Morning lows will fall into the lower 50s.

Another front will move through Thursday, but there will be no rain with this one. Skies will stay sunny through the rest of the week with highs back into the lower 80s by Thursday. Temperatures will fall again Thursday and Friday. Some of us will see morning lows drop into the upper 40s.

In the tropics, we are monitoring the western Caribbean. There is s a medium chance we see development later this week. There are no foreseeable tropical threats at the moment. We will keep you posted.