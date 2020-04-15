Fairly quiet weather expected for the Gulf Coast through the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There will be a large variety of temperatures by Wednesday morning. North (inland) spots will fall into the lower and middle 40s. Areas closer to the coast will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. A stray shower will be possible, but that chance is less than 10%.

The front will get a push into the central Gulf as a drier and cooler air mass overspreads the region. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Skies will stay sunny. There will be a steady breeze out of the north at 10-15 mph. Stronger winds are expected near the coast. The weather pattern will stay nice and quiet for Thursday with highs moderating into the mid 70s.

Rain chances will begin to increase Friday with just a few pop-up showers. Scattered showers and storms are expected for Saturday and Sunday as another area of low pressure races across the southeast.