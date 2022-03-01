Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Fat Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out chilly this morning with temps in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for most with clear skies. The radar is quiet as well with high pressure moving through.

Throughout the day, sunshine will continue with a couple of clouds around. Highs will reach the mid-60’s at the beaches and upper 60’s and lower 70’s elsewhere. No rain chance!

Tonight lows will drop to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s yet again with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Clear skies and sunshine continue through the rest of the week with a warming trend. Highs will reach the mid-70’s Thursday and near 80 by the weekend with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Our next rain chance does not come until Sunday into next week (10%-20%). Enjoy!