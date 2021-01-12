Extra clouds tonight, More sunshine and warmer weather ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have been exceptionally slow to clear leading to another chilly day. Temperatures look to warm up over the next few days.

Clouds have been slow to clear over the Gulf Coast, but some clearing is expected around sunset. Temperatures will stay chilly as we move into the evening with a much lighter north breeze. Clouds will increase again after 9 PM as a weak disturbance moves out of the Gulf of Mexico. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s. As this weak system moves through, it could trigger a stray shower.

Wednesday will start off with scattered clouds, but the day will end with sunshine. Drier air will begin to spread in. Temperatures will get a little warmer but remain below seasonal norms. Highs will top off in the middle 50s. Thursday will stay dry and will be a touch warmer as highs finally get back into the 60s.

Another front will bring a few showers to the Gulf Coast Friday morning. Temperatures will drop a few degrees for the weekend.