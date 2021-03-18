Extra clouds arrive tonight and Friday, Chilly mornings ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After and cloudy and stormy few days for the Gulf Coast, a drier and cooler pattern is settling in leading to tranquil few days ahead.

A breezy northwest wind will relax a bit, but a steady wind will stick around through the night. Mostly clear skies will become partly cloudy as some low-level clouds begin moving in from the north and northeast. It will be noticeably cooler tonight with lows fall into the lower and middle 40s. Hope you kept the jackets out. You will need one Friday morning.

Friday will be dry, but clouds will be the story. There will be periods of sun, but the Gulf Coast will have more clouds than sun. Temperatures will run well below average. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will stay steady out of the north and northwest.

We anticipate more sun for the weekend. Mornings will stay chilly in the 40s with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Warming will occur into next week with 70s making a return. Another cold front will bring several days with chances for showers and storms. This will start Tuesday.