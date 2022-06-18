MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have another day with dangerous heat in store! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our coastal communities. Heat index values could reach dangerous levels, up to 115. The rest of us are under a Excessive Heat Advisory meaning heat index values could feel up to 112.

This afternoon there is a 30% chance of a few thunderstorms. Tomorrow the rain chances dwindle to zero! Highs will remain well-above seasonal norms topping off in the upper 90s and low triple-digits. Rain chances will remain slim to none next week. There is no relief in sight from this heat wave.