Excessive Heat Warning continues into your weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! Prepare for another day of dangerous heat across the Gulf Coast.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 10 AM today for all our Northwest Florida Counties, all our Mississippi Counties, and Mobile, Baldwin, and Washington Counties in Alabama. This warning will remain in effect through late Saturday afternoon. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 10 AM Saturday morning for Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia Counties in Alabama and continue into Saturday afternoon.

We will see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible throughout the late afternoon. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 90s with heat indices climbing the 109-114°. This is dangerous heat, so please be limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

Sunday will be another hot day, but rain chances will rise to around 40%. Expect a much better coverage of afternoon and evening storms. Highs will cool closer to normal next week with a more unsettled weather pattern Monday through Wednesday. Models are hinting at some drier conditions by the end of next week.