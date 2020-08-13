Evening storms fade away, Rain chances staying high for the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Numerous storms were able to form over the Gulf Coast Thursday. We expected the unsettled weather pattern will continue for a few more days.

Storms that form through the evening will slowly wind down after sunset. Winds will stay light out of the southwest and humidity will stay elevated. This will lead to a seasonably muggy night under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 70s along and north of I-10. Lows will bottom out closer to 80s closer to the coast.

A stray shower will be possible Friday morning near the coast, but the bulk of Friday’s rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will stay elevated for Saturday as well.

A drier pattern will begin Sunday with rain chances dropping to 20%. That trend will stick around through the first half of next week.