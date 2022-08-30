MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime heat and humidity looks to stick around through the end of August along with the chance for some scattered storms.

Isolated storms will remain possible early Wednesday evening. Most of the rain will wind down as we move past sunset. A few scattered clouds will remain through the night with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

Typical summertime weather looks to continue through most of this week. This would mean warm afternoons with scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the 70s. Rain chances look to get a boost in time for Labor Day weekend.