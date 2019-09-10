Evening showers wind down with mild temps

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Temperatures will cool slowly through the evening hovering in the 80s. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows hovering in the middle 70s.

The rest of the week is looking much drier thanks to some dry air in the mid and upper atmosphere. This means our stretch of above-average temperatures will look to stick around. Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s with even a few upper 90s the farther you move away from the coast. Rain chances will hover around 10%. Higher rain chances look to arrive by the weekend as we tap in on some deep moisture. Rain chances will climb to 40 and 50%.