Evening showers wind down with mild temps

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers will be few and far between Tuesday evening, but a couple of heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s.
Overnight, skies will go mostly clear as some drier air begins moving in aloft. Temperatures will fall to around 75 by sunrise Wednesday.
That drier air aloft will lead to an even lower rain chance Wednesday. Sunshine will a few passing clouds expected through the day with only a few hit and miss showers after 1 PM. With fewer storms around, temperatures will climb quickly. Expect middle 90s for many locations. Temps will be a touch cooler at the coast with a sea breeze. Inland locations may hit the upper 90s. The rain chance is only 10%.
Hot and mostly dry weather will continue for the work week. By the weekend, we will track a tropical wave sliding across Florida and into the Gulf. At this point, significant tropical development is unlikely, but deeper moisture will lead to a much better coverage of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday.
