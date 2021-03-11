Even More Warmth and Breezy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are almost to the end of the work-week and our weather continues on the same trend we’ve seen this week.

Temperatures will warm quickly today. Most this afternoon will reach the middle 70s with a few spots north of I-10 reaching the upper 70s! Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy southeast wind.

Tonight will be similar to last night. Mostly clear with lows mainly in the mid 50s. Winds will be lighter at night compared to the daytime.

As we round out the work-week and move into the weekend our dry skies stick around while we continue slowly warming up. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees! Rain chances will remain very low.

By Sunday, after we spring forward to Central Daylight Time, a pattern change will be on the way. Highs will remain in the upper 70s, but the upper-level high-pressure ridge that has continue to keep our weather quiet will begin to move southeast. This will allow for a slim rain chance Sunday before scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Sunday night into Monday.

The early half of next week will see daytime highs run just a few degrees cooler with rounds of showers and storms being possible.