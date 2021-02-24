Even More of a Spring Feeling

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway to the weekend!

As we begin the day there is a chill in the air as most begin the day in the upper 30s and low 40s. You won’t find many issues for your commute, but along and south of I-10 there is some patchy fog.

Any fog will mix away shortly after sunrise and we’ll warm up quickly. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s for daytime highs! Skies will be mostly sunny and the humidity will be low once again, just not quite as low compared to yesterday.

For the second half of the work-week, there will be even more of a typical spring feel. This is due to some slightly higher humidity working in. Morning lows will range in the 50s as highs remain in the 70s. Also, a few passing showers will be possible. We won’t see many changes into the weekend, but it will be a bit warmer with highs more-so in the middle to upper 70s!

More moisture will begin to move in early next week as a front will begin to slowly approach from the west. Monday and Tuesday bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. After the front moves through temperatures will return to near seasonal averages.