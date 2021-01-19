Entering Milder Stretch of Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday morning Gulf Coast! It’s another cold start to the day, but it won’t be staying this way. After sunrise temperatures will be eager to climb and by the afternoon daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A weak front will be moving in later today/this evening. We could see a few extra clouds and maybe a light sprinkle, but overall moisture from this front will be lacking. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow will be a couple of degrees cooler than today, however, we still get highs in the mid-60s. More warming is on the way for the second half of the week as we move into a relatively unsettled pattern. Warmth and moisture will move in on a southerly wind. This will mean scattered showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will dip a bit along with temperatures this weekend. Highs will range mainly in the low to mid-60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. By Monday highs will reach the low 70s and rain chances will begin to increase ahead of a cold front.