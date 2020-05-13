Entering into Summer-Like Pattern

Good Wednesday Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include a warming trend, mostly dry skies continue, and we’re tracking the tropics. Let’s start in the tropics.

It is possible we could see the first named system of the 2020 Hurricane Season form this weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center will be watching an area just east of the Bahamas this weekend. Forecast models have been coming into better agreement on the development of an area of low-pressure Friday or this weekend. If this low develops, there is a chance that the system could develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to have no impact on the U.S. It will move north and eventually northeast into the open Atlantic. If this system does develop into a named cyclone, it would be called Arthur. This is reminder that hurricane season is right around the corner.

Today starts quiet and comfortable, but by this afternoon a steady south breeze will lead to higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Due to a steady south wind, there will be a high risk for rip currents along the coast. Skies will stay mostly sunny with some passing clouds. There will be a very slim chance for a late-day shower, but most of the region will remain dry. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s. Avoid outdoor burning once again as we’ll be dry and winds will be steady.

Moisture will slowly rise along with the temperatures through the end of the week. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s by the weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s. We will include a daily chance for an afternoon shower Thursday through the weekend. The warming trend will likely roll into next week. Lower 90s are possible next Monday and Tuesday.