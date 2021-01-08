Entering Extended Stretch of Chilly Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are entering a chilly stretch of weather. Today begins with temperatures in the 40s and it feels a bit cooler thanks to a sometimes-strong northwest wind. Today will only see temperatures warm to the upper 40s to around 50. Our sky will remain mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Tonight will see clouds clear as we turn cold. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

We kick off the weekend with sunshine, however, we stay cool with highs topping out in the low 50s. We drop to the upper 20s tomorrow night and it’s low 50s again Sunday before another front arrives Monday to reinforce the cold air.

The front on Monday will move through during the early half of the day and we will get scattered showers. Highs on Monday may struggle to reach 50. Tuesday through Thursday of next week, highs will remain in the 50s while lows will continue in the 30s.