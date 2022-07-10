MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With a stalled frontal boundary and an area of low pressure expected to make its way to the Gulf Coast, we are set to have wet weather throughout the week.

Some places were able to get to 90 degrees as there were breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening hours tonight, but they will be mostly finished before midnight. Temperatures tonight will slowly drop into the mid- to upper-70’s overnight tonight. Partly cloudy skies will last through the overnight period and into tomorrow. More showers and storms are expected tomorrow by the afternoon hours which will keep most places at or just below seasonable temperatures for highs. Those highs in the upper-80’s will slowly drop into the mid-70’s overnight tomorrow.

The tropical development that we are monitoring will make its way into the northern Gulf of Mexico one of the causes of the rain we will have over the next week. This system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days, and will slowly drift along the coastline heading into the end of this week. In addition, a stalled frontal boundary over the viewing area will also promote substantial lifting for storm development.

With these things considered, the first half of the week will bring rain chances between 60 and 70 percent. Those rain chances will slowly drop by the end of the week, but you will want to keep some rain gear with you throughout the week as at least scattered downpours are expected each day over the next week. Highs will be a little cooler than our normal highs for this time of the year, but with the added moisture over the Gulf Coast, it will still feel much hotter than the actual temperature. Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding very quickly, so remember: turn around, don’t drown!

Have a great week!