MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After drier weather today, showers and storms are possible throughout this week with the biggest rain chances coming during the first half of the week.

A few clouds will stick around in the overnight hours tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow, more clouds will move into the region with rain chances jumping to 50 percent. The bulk of the showers and storms will come in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the viewing area.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances increase to 60 percent with temperatures a bit cooler than seasonable in the mid- to upper-80’s. Rain chances will slowly drop off by the end of the week with temperatures warming back into the low- to mid-90’s.