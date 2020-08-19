Elevated rain chances expected through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another typical summer day on the Gulf Coast, but the weather pattern will become more unsettled for the rest of the week. We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the evening. Rain chances will lessen overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s with a light south wind. As moisture rises, scattered storms will before by sunrise Thursday along the coast setting the stage for a wet day.

Thursday will be an unsettled day. Deeper moisture and some upper-level energy will lead to widely scattered showers and storms. We will likely see a few waves of rain. Isolated heavy rain will be possible with any downpours that form. The extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the middle 80s. The pattern will stay moist Thursday night and into Friday.

Rain chances will run a little less for the week and temperatures will climb closer to 90. Rain chances next week will depend heavily on the eventually track of two tropical systems.