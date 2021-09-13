Elevated rain chances continue this week thanks to moisture from Nicholas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Extra clouds and unsettled weather will dominate the forecast this week. Make sure you always have an umbrella.

Deep tropical moisture will stream into the Gulf Coast thanks in part to Tropical Storm Nicholas in the western Gulf of Mexico. Although the system ill make landfall well to our west, the increased moisture will lead to healthy rain chances. Showers will remain isolated through the evening and first half of the night. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s.

Clouds will continue to dominate Tuesday. Morning rain will be possible mainly near the coast. Scattered showers and storms will develop through the morning and into the afternoon. Showers and storms will drift inland through the afternoon. The extra clouds will keep temperatures below seasonal norms. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Rain chances will stay elevate through the week hovering in the 60-70% range. Highs will stay in the middle 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s.

