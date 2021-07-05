Elevated rain chances continue, Minimal impacts expected from Elsa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deep tropical moisture will lead to a continued unsettled weather pattern for the Gulf Coast.

Scattered downpours have been widespread over the region. This pattern looks to continue over the next few days. Showers will slowly wind down through the evening, but a few more downpours could form into the overnight period. Our rain chance will hold around 30-40% tonight. Where the rain doesn’t fall, skies will remain mostly cloudy with high humidity. Lows will fall into the lower 70s.

Keep the umbrellas handy for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Moisture will remain high overnight region leading to a healthy coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be scattered with the highest rain chances coming in the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

We don’t anticipate any significant chances until Friday and the weekend. Drier air aloft will lead to fewer showers and storms.