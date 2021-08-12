Elevated rain chances continue into the weekend, More rain possible depending on Fred

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain and storms getting an early start Thursday led to a cooler day with more clouds. Our pattern over the long-term could be impacted by the eventual path of Fred.

Showers and storms will continue to weaken and wind down through the evening. Clouds will linger and then break apart overnight. Winds will stay light as temperatures continue to slowly fall. Most of the region will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Our typical summertime pattern will persist through the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. Mornings will start off in the 70s with afternoon highs topping off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered downpours will be possible and will favor the midday and afternoon hours.

Moisture will increase Sunday and Monday as Fred closes in on the Northeast Gulf Coast. Although a direct landfall is not anticipated, our part of the Gulf Coast may receive a boost in the rain chances, some higher waves, and an enhanced risk for rip currents. This will continue through the first half of next week.