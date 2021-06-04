Elevated rain chances continue into the weekend and early next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime downpours look to continue into the weekend with some areas picking up some locally heavy rain.

Isolated downpours will continue for the region this evening. The coverage of rain will lessen after sunset, but rain could linger through midnight. Temperatures will stay seasonably mild overnight with lows falling off to near 70. Winds will stay light and out of the east.

The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend. Expect a 50% chance of scattered downpours Saturday. A morning shower will be possible near he coast, but most of the rain will come through midday and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Moisture will surge into the region Sunday and Monday leading to several rounds of rain. Locally heavy downpours will be possible.

We will transition into a more typical summer pattern by the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm into the 80s with pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon.