EGG-cellent Easter, warming trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Easter! Most woke up to chilly temperatures in the low-to-mid 40’s north of I-10 and upper 40’s and 50’s at the beaches. If you are heading out early, grab a jacket! By lunchtime you will be able to shed that jacket with temperatures near 70 and topping out in the lower 70’s north of the coast and mid-to-upper 60’s along the coastline by this afternoon. Get out and enjoy this lovely day and soak up the sunshine!

Lows tonight look a little warmer, but still below average in the mid-to-upper 40’s in our inland communities and 50’s at the coast. Mostly clear skies will continue with winds out of the south and then north after midnight at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow looks lovely as well with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s in our northern counties and low-to-mid 70’s in our southern communities with mostly clear skies.

The sunshine sticks around through midweek before our next system moves in and brings small rain chances into our forecast for the second half of the work week. We will also see a general warming trend nearing 80 degrees by Wednesday.