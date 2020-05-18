Drying out tonight, Daily rain chances continue this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Parts of the Gulf Coast picked up some beneficial rain this weekend. The weather pattern will stay a bit unsettled with daily rain chances.

A spotty shower or two will be possible through the early evening, but most of the region will stay rain-free. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s with some slightly less humid air moving in. Skies will clear out with just a few passing clouds left.

Expect a dry start Tuesday, but the rain chances will pick back up again for the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will rise to 30% with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Passing showers and few storms will linger into Tuesday evening and night.

The weather pattern will stay somewhat unsettled with a daily chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s by Friday and the weekend.

