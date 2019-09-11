Dry work week, wetter weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday!

Today will be hot with mostly dry skies similar to the past couple of days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with rain chances only at 10%. This will be the trend through the end of the work week.

By this weekend, rain chances will increase due to a tropical wave that is forecast to enter the Gulf. We will continue to watch this for development as it moves over the warm Gulf waters and will keep you updated if anything changes. Right now it has a 50% chance of formation. Regardless of development, it will bring us rain Saturday through Monday, so be sure to bring your rain gear to your weekend plans!

