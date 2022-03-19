MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an active Friday the weekend looks nice and quiet. Dry air will continue to filter in throughout the afternoon behind the front. This afternoon we will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

It will be hard to find a cloud in sight tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. The rip current risk is high today and low tomorrow. Monday we are quiet but on Tuesday night into Wednesday we are tracking our next rain maker with severe weather possible. Highs will be warming into the upper 70s mid week.