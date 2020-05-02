Dry weather pattern continues this weekend, Warming days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will stay clear and winds will stay very light and out of the west southwest. Overnight low temperatures will run slightly below average bottoming out in the middle 50s. There will be some cooler spots inland and milder spots south of I-10 and closer to the coast.

The weekend will continue to center around sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. High pressure will east leading to a light but steady southerly wind flow. Temperatures will warm up with highs Saturday in the lower and middle 80s. Expect Sunday’s high temperatures to be around 3-4° warmer. We will maintain a dry outlook.

The warming trend will continue into early next week. Some Gulf Coast communities could be pushing 90°. Our next rain chance will hold off until next Wednesday.