Dry weather continues tonight and Thursday, Rain chances rising for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dry conditions Wednesday lead to elevated fire conditions. We will look for higher rain chances for the end of the week.



The combination of high winds and very low humidity values has led to elevated fire conditions on the Gulf Coast. As we move past sunset, humidity values will rise, and the winds will slowly relax. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will fall below average with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We anticipate another dry day for Thursday as an area of high pressure sits over the region. Winds will be much lighter with an afternoon sea breeze developing. Temperatures will stay in a very comfortable range with highs in the middle 70s. That is anywhere from 5-10 degrees below normal.

Humidity will rise Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will rise after 5 PM Friday as the front enters our region. No severe storms are expected. The front will clear the area with a few clouds lingering into Saturday morning. We anticipate gorgeous weather for Saturday and for Mother’s Day Sunday. Highs will hold into the middle 70s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. The outlook is shaping up quite dry as we move into next week.